FICCI finds 95% of Indian manufacturers steady or improving output

Factories ran at about 75% capacity in Q2 FY27 (the quarter ended September 2026), and 43% of manufacturers plan to hire more people in the next three months.

Exports also held strong or grew for 80% of companies, though most are feeling the pinch from pricier raw materials and energy.

Even with these challenges, most found bank loans accessible, but interest rates ticked up in Q2 FY27 (the quarter ended September 2026).