FIFA fuels Kalshi's record growth: 3M users, $1.2B in bets
What's the story
The recently concluded FIFA World Cup has given a major boost to prediction markets, with Kalshi witnessing an unprecedented surge in user registrations and trading volumes. The platform added some three million new users during the tournament, according to company data cited by CNBC. This is one of the biggest growth periods for Kalshi since its inception.
Trading volume
Record trading activity on Kalshi
The excitement surrounding the World Cup has also led to record trading activity on Kalshi.
More than $1.2 billion has been bet through the platform's prediction contracts on which team would win the FIFA World Cup trophy. This makes it Kalshi's largest single prediction market to date.
Trading in this contract ended on Sunday after the final match between Spain and Argentina.
Strategic moves
Aggressive marketing campaign to increase brand awareness
To leverage the global sporting event, Kalshi launched an aggressive marketing campaign to increase brand awareness.
The company partnered with ADI Predictstreet, the tournament's official prediction market sponsor, allowing it to run co-branded ads inside World Cup stadiums.
Last week, Kalshi also partnered with OpenAI to show its contract odds in ChatGPT results for World Cup matches.
Celebrity endorsements
Kalshi also partnered with high-profile football personalities
Kalshi also boosted its visibility by partnering with several high-profile football personalities.
The company's promotional campaigns featured Croatian midfielder Luka Modric, legendary former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho, and Argentina's national football team.
As part of its partnership with Argentina, the company also got exposure through an Instagram post from football icon Lionel Messi.
Broader appeal
The company's marketing strategy also included celebrities from outside sport
Kalshi's marketing strategy also included celebrities from outside the sport.
The company released an ad featuring actor Timothee Chalamet in June, when he was grabbing headlines for his presence at New York Knicks games during the NBA Finals.
Another campaign starring Colombian music artist J Balvin launched earlier this month.
Regulatory challenges
Prediction markets face regulatory scrutiny in the US
Despite the rapid growth, Kalshi's expansion comes as prediction markets face increasing regulatory scrutiny in the US.
Several states argue that sports-event prediction contracts are similar to sports betting, which is traditionally regulated by state authorities.
However, Kalshi argues that prediction markets fall under the jurisdiction of federal Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which regulates derivatives and swap markets.