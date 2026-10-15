Figma CEO Dylan Field outlines plan to expand in India
Business
Figma, the cloud-based design platform you have probably seen in team projects, has big plans for India.
CEO Dylan Field shared that the company is ramping up support for both current and future users here.
After opening its Bengaluru office in November 2025, Figma's next move is to build a stronger presence.
Over 40% of BSE100 use Figma
India is a key market: More than 40% of top BSE100 companies are Figma customers, and Airtel and Myntra are among its Indian customers.
The company also has offices in Singapore and Tokyo, but it is betting on India's creative community to help drive its rapid growth.
Field says staying innovative, especially with new AI features, is at the heart of his approach as design keeps evolving.