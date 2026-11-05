Figma posts strong Q3 revenue, doubles expected profit, shares slip
Business
Figma just posted a strong third quarter, doubling expected profits and pulling in $391.4 million in revenue (well above forecasts).
Still, its stock slipped 7% after hours; investors weren't totally convinced by the results.
Figma investors cautious over AI
Even though Figma's net loss shrank compared with a year earlier (from $1.10 billion a year earlier to $81.3 million in Q3 2026), investors are cautious because the company is focused on long-term growth through AI, not just quick wins.
Its AI push is paying off with nearly 50% more usage from big clients, and it is so confident it has raised its full-year outlook for both revenue and operating margin.