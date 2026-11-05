Figma will rely on own design model, monetize AI credits

Figma, the design platform, is doubling down on AI to grow its business.

Finance Chief Praveer Melwani shared that Figma will rely on its own design model and monetize its AI features through credits to boost profits.

Even though shares dipped after its third-quarter gross margin of 80% came in just below estimates of 81%, demand for tools like Figma Agent is strong enough that the company raised both its revenue and operating margin forecasts.