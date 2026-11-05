Figma will rely on own design model, monetize AI credits
Figma, the design platform, is doubling down on AI to grow its business.
Finance Chief Praveer Melwani shared that Figma will rely on its own design model and monetize its AI features through credits to boost profits.
Even though shares dipped after its third-quarter gross margin of 80% came in just below estimates of 81%, demand for tools like Figma Agent is strong enough that the company raised both its revenue and operating margin forecasts.
Figma expects 2026 revenue of $1.497B-$1.499B
By October, over 80% of Figma's large paid customers were using AI credits regularly.
After tweaking its pricing to offer more credits, usage jumped 40%, and work done through Figma's own model more than doubled.
The company now expects 2026 revenue to be between $1.497 billion and $1.499 billion, proof that leaning into AI is paying off.