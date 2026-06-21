Figure AI now has about 740 robots versus 660 humans

Global tech layoffs total 119,462

This shift isn't just about Figure AI; it's part of a wider trend where companies are relying more on automation and AI.

Big names like Amazon and Meta have cut thousands of jobs, with roughly 119,462 tech roles lost globally so far this year.

Robots are stepping up for tasks and efficiency, and even had humans beaten by an intern in Figure AI's recent "Man vs Machine" contest (though an intern still managed to win this time).