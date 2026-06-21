Figure AI now has about 740 robots versus 660 humans
Business
Figure AI just hit a big milestone: there are now more robots than people working at the company.
CEO Brett Adcock shared the news on X, showing how robot numbers jumped from almost zero in early 2025 to about 740 by mid-2026, while human employees grew to around 660.
Global tech layoffs total 119,462
This shift isn't just about Figure AI; it's part of a wider trend where companies are relying more on automation and AI.
Big names like Amazon and Meta have cut thousands of jobs, with roughly 119,462 tech roles lost globally so far this year.
Robots are stepping up for tasks and efficiency, and even had humans beaten by an intern in Figure AI's recent "Man vs Machine" contest (though an intern still managed to win this time).