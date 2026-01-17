FIIs offload ₹22,530cr worth of domestic stocks this month

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued their selling spree in the Indian stock market , offloading domestic equities worth ₹22,530 crore in the first half of January. The trend intensified during a holiday-shortened week with foreign investors selling shares worth ₹14,266 crore in just four sessions. Ajit Mishra from Religare Broking attributed the continued FII selling to tariff-related uncertainties and geopolitical tensions, that have overshadowed optimism over better-than-expected Q3 earnings by some large-cap IT companies.

Market impact FIIs' selling trend continues into January The selling trend by FIIs has continued into January, after a net sale of domestic shares worth ₹22,611 crore in December. This brings the total outflows for 2025 to ₹1,66,286 crore. In Q3 alone, FIIs sold shares worth ₹11,766 crore after offloading shares worth ₹76,619 crore in the third quarter of CY25.

Market analysis Elevated valuations and AI trade influence FII behavior Market expert V K Vijayakumar has pointed out elevated valuations in India and AI trade as major reasons for the FII exodus last year. The sustained selling by FIIs also led to a sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, he said.

