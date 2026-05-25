Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces ₹5000cr SIDBI package for MSMEs
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just rolled out a bunch of new moves to help micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) grow.
The government is putting ₹5,000 crore into SIDBI to make loans and credit easier for MSMEs, especially in rural areas.
The aim? More access to funds and a push for modernization so these businesses can level up.
Udyam micro enterprises offered credit card
Among the highlights: a new co-lending portal with Regional Rural Banks to get money flowing where it's needed most;
SIDBI MachFin Mart, an online spot where MSMEs can shop for machinery with built-in financing;
and the MoRE program set to upgrade 10,000 rural micro units in three years.
Plus, there's now a special credit card for Udyam-registered micro enterprises with a limit of up to ₹5 lakh, intended to make access to working capital financing easier, making it way simpler for small businesses to manage cash flow and grow.