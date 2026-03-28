Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says budget in place, no lockdown Business Mar 28, 2026

With global oil prices shooting up, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told Parliament the government is keeping a close eye on India's finances and won't let things get out of hand.

She reassured everyone there's no lockdown coming because of the West Asia conflict and urged political leaders to avoid spreading rumors and fear.

the budget for the fiscal year beginning April 1, 2026 (FY 2026-27) is now in place.