Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says RBI is smoothing rupee swings

Sitharaman also touched on India's finances, noting that the fiscal deficit has been shrinking and there is a plan to get national debt down to 50% of GDP by 2030.

She pointed out that inflation is being driven by global issues like conflicts and rising oil prices, but said the government is taking steps to help.

On a positive note, she highlighted women's growing role in business, mentioning that two-thirds of Mudra loans now go to women entrepreneurs.