Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges unified KYC and digital onboarding Business Apr 25, 2026

At Sebi's 38th foundation day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for a single, unified Know Your Customer (KYC) system to make investing smoother and more accessible.

She encouraged Sebi to use its strong digital infrastructure to cut down on paperwork and speed up onboarding for new investors, making it less of a hassle for everyone.