Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urges unified KYC and digital onboarding
Business
At Sebi's 38th foundation day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called for a single, unified Know Your Customer (KYC) system to make investing smoother and more accessible.
She encouraged Sebi to use its strong digital infrastructure to cut down on paperwork and speed up onboarding for new investors, making it less of a hassle for everyone.
Nirmala Sitharaman urges Sebi global cooperation
Sitharaman also urged Sebi to team up with global regulators against cross-border fraud and the use of artificial intelligence in markets.
She suggested launching awareness campaigns in local languages so more people can spot scams and make informed choices.