Finance Minister Sitharaman meets officials in Delhi on AI risks
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just met with top banking and tech officials in Delhi to talk about the risks of advanced AI in India's financial sector.
With new AI models getting smarter, the focus was on how to keep customer data, funds, and bank systems safe from potential attacks.
Indian regulators review Anthropic's Mythos
The meeting was sparked by worries over Anthropic's Mythos model, a powerful AI that can spot security gaps most people miss.
It's so advanced that only a few organizations use it for cybersecurity under strict controls.
Indian regulators are now taking a closer look at how tools like Mythos could impact banks and digital safety going forward.