Finance Minister Sitharaman says PM Modi urges conserving foreign exchange Business May 25, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared why Prime Minister Modi is urging conservation of foreign exchange as far as possible.

Ongoing conflicts in West Asia have pushed up prices for essentials like crude oil, making it tougher for businesses and everyday people to manage costs.

The government's main goal here is to keep the economy steady and protect everyone from these global shocks.