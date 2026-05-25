Finance Minister Sitharaman says PM Modi urges conserving foreign exchange
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has shared why Prime Minister Modi is urging conservation of foreign exchange as far as possible.
Ongoing conflicts in West Asia have pushed up prices for essentials like crude oil, making it tougher for businesses and everyday people to manage costs.
The government's main goal here is to keep the economy steady and protect everyone from these global shocks.
Sitharaman cites volatile import prices
Sitharaman pointed out that the rising and unpredictable prices of crude oil, fertilizers, and gold are creating challenges since India has to pay for these imports in foreign currency.
She emphasized, It's important for us to conserve foreign exchange so we can handle these challenges and keep things stable.