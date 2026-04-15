Finance ministers from 11 countries warn conflict could slow growth Business Apr 15, 2026

Finance ministers from 11 countries are worried that the ongoing Middle East conflict could slow down global growth and push prices up.

At International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in Washington, they pointed out that energy supplies could be at risk, especially if problems continue in the Strait of Hormuz.

Even with a durable resolution of the conflict, these economic challenges might stick around.