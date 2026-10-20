Finance Ministry launches October 21 campaign to expand scheme access

Starting October 21, the Finance Ministry is rolling out a nationwide campaign to help more people access key government schemes.

The plan is to reach 2.70 lakh gram panchayats and urban local bodies, making it easier for folks everywhere, especially in smaller communities, to sign up for benefits like life insurance (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) and pensions (Atal Pension Yojana).