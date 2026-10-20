Finance Ministry launches October 21 campaign to expand scheme access
Business
Starting October 21, the Finance Ministry is rolling out a nationwide campaign to help more people access key government schemes.
The plan is to reach 2.70 lakh gram panchayats and urban local bodies, making it easier for folks everywhere, especially in smaller communities, to sign up for benefits like life insurance (Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana) and pensions (Atal Pension Yojana).
Banks run enrollment and Aadhaar camps
Running until the end of 2026, the campaign will see banks hosting camps where people can enroll in these schemes, link their Aadhaar numbers, and even update account nominations.
The goal? Make sure everyone, from city dwellers to those in remote villages, gets a fair shot at financial security and government support.