Finance Ministry to review inclusion schemes led by Sanjay Lohiya
The Finance Ministry is set to meet with top banking officials this Tuesday to see how well India's big financial inclusion schemes are working.
Led by Financial Services Secretary Sanjay Lohiya, the review will cover programs like Jan Dhan Yojana and Jan Suraksha, all aimed at making banking and insurance more accessible for everyone.
Mudra loans and insurance schemes included
They will also look at Mudra Yojana, which helps small businesses get loans without collateral, plus insurance plans like Jeevan Jyoti Bima and Suraksha Bima.
There is a focus on supporting SC, ST, and women entrepreneurs through StandUp India, and the PM SVANidhi Scheme for street vendors hit hard by COVID-19 is up for discussion too.
The goal: more economic opportunities and security for people across different walks of life.