Finance Ministry urges dialogue as UFBU strike could disrupt services

The timing couldn't be trickier: banks are about to close their books for the half-year on September 30, which is a big deal for financial operations.

The ministry says most union demands have already been addressed and they're looking into the rest.

They've even paused the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and are working on salary hikes and the Staff Welfare Fund to support staff.

Bottom line: the government wants banks running smoothly while also listening to what employees need.