Finance Ministry urges dialogue as UFBU strike could disrupt services
The Finance Ministry is asking bank employees to work things out through conversation instead of going on strike.
The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a three-day strike from September 28, 2026, which could end up disrupting banking services for five days straight because of the weekend.
Finance Ministry pauses PLI, promises support
The timing couldn't be trickier: banks are about to close their books for the half-year on September 30, which is a big deal for financial operations.
The ministry says most union demands have already been addressed and they're looking into the rest.
They've even paused the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and are working on salary hikes and the Staff Welfare Fund to support staff.
Bottom line: the government wants banks running smoothly while also listening to what employees need.