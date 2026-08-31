Financial changes from September 1
What's the story
Starting September 1, a number of key financial changes will come into effect. These include potential adjustments in LPG cylinder and aviation fuel prices, and revisions in bank charges for various services. Oil marketing companies usually review LPG prices at the start of every month. Consumers are advised to check both domestic and commercial LPG prices for September.
Banking fees
Banks revise transaction and cash handling charges
Banks also revise charges for certain facilities like ATM transactions, cash handling, account services, etc every month.
These changes are not uniform across all banks.
Customers who frequently cross free transaction limits or use cash services should be aware of these charges.
Tax reminders
Important tax deadlines in September
Taxpayers should also keep in mind some important dates in September.
The last date for filing TDS/TCS payment for August is September 7.
Eligible taxpayers must file their monthly GSTR-1 by September 11, while the deadline for GSTR-3B filing is September 20.
The second installment of advance tax for the relevant financial year will fall due on September 15.