Financial Times report lifts NVIDIA futures on Jensen Huang return
NVIDIA's stock got a boost this weekend after news broke that Jensen Huang might be returning.
The buzz started with a Financial Times report, which sent futures tied to NVIDIA's stock up over 3%.
This all follows a rough patch for NVIDIA after a quick ouster from the company amid controversy.
Investors press for Jensen Huang return
Big investors such as Altimeter Capital Management and Atreides Management are urging NVIDIA's board to bring Huang back, while others are calling for broader leadership changes.
There is also pressure from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent for more transparency on how NVIDIA handles export rules around AI chips.
With the company set to announce earnings on November 17, everyone is watching closely to see what happens next.