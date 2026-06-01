Fino Payments Bank and Ezee.ai launch AI lending tools
Fino Payments Bank is stepping up its game by teaming up with Ezee.ai to launch AI-powered tools that make lending faster and more efficient.
This move is meant to help the bank shift into a Small Finance Bank and build a smoother, tech-driven credit system.
Interim CEO Ketan Merchant called it "This partnership with Ezee.ai marks an important milestone in that journey, building our lending capabilities through AI-driven automation and intelligent decision-making."
Partnership to expand Bharat lending
With Ezee.ai on board, Fino Payments Bank aims to reach more people across Bharat using smart technology.
Ezee.ai's CEO Rajendra Awasthi believes its platform will boost innovation and agility in digital lending.
Just FYI: Fino's shares closed at ₹125.20 on June 1, down nearly 2% for the day.