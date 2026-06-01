Fino Payments Bank and Ezee.ai launch AI lending tools Business Jun 01, 2026

Fino Payments Bank is stepping up its game by teaming up with Ezee.ai to launch AI-powered tools that make lending faster and more efficient.

This move is meant to help the bank shift into a Small Finance Bank and build a smoother, tech-driven credit system.

Interim CEO Ketan Merchant called it "This partnership with Ezee.ai marks an important milestone in that journey, building our lending capabilities through AI-driven automation and intelligent decision-making."