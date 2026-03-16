Fino Payments Bank CEO arrested in ₹3,000 crore GST scam

Gupta's bail hearing pending; bank names interim CEO

Gupta is still in custody as the case moves forward, with the Telangana High Court yet to decide on his bail.

Fino Payments Bank says it isn't directly involved and that the probe focuses on third-party managers.

They've named CFO Ketan Merchant as interim CEO and assured customers that banking operations won't be affected.

Meanwhile, the Payments Council of India has asked for fair treatment so innocent parties aren't dragged into the mess.