Fintech startup Fibe raises $35 million, has $266 million equity
Fibe, a fintech startup, just raised $35 million in Series F funding led by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).
Its broader investor base includes TPG Rise Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, and others.
This brings their total equity raised to over $266 million since 2015.
The startup's financials
Fibe offers personal loans, long-term loans, loans against mutual funds, digital fixed deposits, and special loans for things like healthcare and education.
In FY25, they pulled in ₹1,228 crore in revenue—a 49% jump from FY24—and reported a profit of ₹114 crore.
Their journey so far
Since starting out in 2015 (founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal), Fibe claims to have facilitated more than 9 million loans, with total disbursements exceeding ₹40,000 crore through over 8,500 lenders.
They operate in more than 940 cities across India.