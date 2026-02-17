Fintech startup Fibe raises $35 million, has $266 million equity

Fibe offers personal loans, long-term loans, loans against mutual funds, digital fixed deposits, and special loans for things like healthcare and education. In FY25, they pulled in ₹1,228 crore in revenue—a 49% jump from FY24—and reported a profit of ₹114 crore.

Their journey so far

Since starting out in 2015 (founded by Akshay Mehrotra and Ashish Goyal), Fibe claims to have facilitated more than 9 million loans, with total disbursements exceeding ₹40,000 crore through over 8,500 lenders.

They operate in more than 940 cities across India.