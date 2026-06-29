Firan Technology Group opens 1st India avionics plant in Hyderabad
Canadian company Firan Technology Group (FTG) just launched its first manufacturing plant in India, setting up shop at Hyderabad's GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park.
The new facility will build high-tech avionics and cockpit electronics for aerospace and defense projects worldwide, marking a big step in FTG's global expansion beyond Canada, the US and China.
FTG plant supports India's manufacturing push
Built as a custom unit inside the massive GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, FTG's arrival is expected to boost both local and export supply chains while supporting India's push to make more tech locally.
Aman Kapoor from GMR called it a move toward building "a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing ecosystem."
FTG's CEO Brad Bourne also praised the location for helping deliver reliable tech to top aircraft makers around the world.