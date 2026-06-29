Firan Technology Group opens 1st India avionics plant in Hyderabad

FTG plant supports India's manufacturing push

Built as a custom unit inside the massive GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park, FTG's arrival is expected to boost both local and export supply chains while supporting India's push to make more tech locally.

Aman Kapoor from GMR called it a move toward building "a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing ecosystem."

FTG's CEO Brad Bourne also praised the location for helping deliver reliable tech to top aircraft makers around the world.