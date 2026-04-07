Fireworks AI processes 15 trillion tokens daily, valued at $4B
Business
Fireworks AI, led by former Meta engineer Lin Qiao, is making big moves in the AI world.
The startup now handles 15 trillion AI tokens every day (up from 10 trillion just months ago), fueling everything from finance to gig work.
With a $4 billion valuation, Fireworks AI's rapid rise shows just how fast demand for smart tech is growing.
Lin Qiao flags GPU/grid strain
Qiao sees 2026 as a year of rapidly growing token consumption, but there are some real hurdles ahead: mainly not enough GPUs and pressure on power grids as everyone rushes to build smarter tools.
Companies like Amazon are even renting out GPUs to keep up.
For Qiao, it's all about helping more people access these powerful tools while keeping up with the industry's crazy pace.