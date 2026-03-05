Grocery start-up FirstClub in talks to raise $60M

FirstClub, a Bengaluru-based premium retail grocery start-up, is in advanced talks to raise $50-60 million (around ₹450-550 crore) from Peak XV Partners and Sofina Ventures, according to Moneycontrol. The company is being valued at around $250 million (approximately ₹2,250 crore) during these negotiations. This would be more than double its previous valuation of about $120 million six months ago.

Expansion strategy Plans to use new funds to expand services Founded by former Flipkart SVP Ayyappan R, FirstClub has delivered over 1.2 million orders in nine months of full-scale operations. The company plans to use the new funds to expand its services beyond Bengaluru and diversify its product range. This would include categories beyond fruits, vegetables (F&V), and other staples to increase average order values (AOVs) and revenue streams.

Market traction Start-up witnessing traction beyond affluent households Despite its premium positioning, FirstClub is witnessing traction beyond affluent households. A significant portion of orders are coming from lower-rent communities and paying guest accommodations. The company has an AOV of around ₹1,500 and is growing at a compounded monthly growth rate of some 45% over the last two quarters.

