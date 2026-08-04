FISME urges GST reforms: statutory ITC safe harbor, quicker refunds

Ahead of GST completing a decade next year, the Federation of Indian Micro and Small & Medium Enterprises (FISME) is pushing for some major updates.

They're asking for quicker GST refunds, a "statutory safe harbor for Input Tax Credit (ITC)" so honest taxpayers aren't punished if their suppliers mess up, and simpler rules, especially for businesses working in more than one state.

The goal? Less paperwork and more cash flow for MSMEs.