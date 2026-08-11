Fitch Group's BMI sees India growth cooling to 6.6% FY27
Business
Fitch Group's BMI says India's economy is set to cool off a bit, with growth dropping from 7.7% in FY26 to 6.6% in FY27.
The main reasons? The boost from GST tax reforms is fading, and inflation is sticking around at a high 5.4%, which means everyday stuff could stay pricey and people might spend less.
Monsoons and U.S.-Iran risks hit Asia-Pacific
Two big risks are on the radar: weaker monsoons (which can hit crops and incomes) and rising tensions between the US and Iran that could push oil prices higher than $86 a barrel in 2026.
If that happens, it'll squeeze wallets even more.
Plus, since India plays a big role in Asia-Pacific's economy, this slowdown could ripple out across the whole region: Asia-Pacific growth is expected to settle at just 4.1% by 2027.