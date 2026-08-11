Fitch Ratings reaffirms India's rating at BBB- with stable outlook
Business
Fitch Ratings just reaffirmed India's long-term credit rating at BBB- with a stable outlook and kept its short-term rating at F3.
Basically, this means Fitch sees India as pretty stable right now, thanks to solid economic policies and resilience, even when the world feels shaky.
Fitch flags energy and fiscal risks
That said, Fitch flagged some short-term risks, mainly rising energy prices from Middle East tensions, which could hit India since it imports a lot of energy.
Plus, high deficits and lower income levels are still holding back any upgrade in India's credit rating.