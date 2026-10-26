Five Indian IT firms add 13,918 employees in September quarter
Business
India's biggest IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra, just added 13,918 new employees in the September quarter of fiscal 2027.
That's a big jump from last quarter's numbers, and a total turnaround from the job cuts seen this time last year.
The push comes as these companies look to build stronger teams for new tech challenges.
HCLTech 6,450 hires, Wipro cuts 6,716
HCLTech led the pack with 6,450 new hires, while Tech Mahindra brought in 5,446 people. Infosys and TCS also ramped up hiring by thousands each.
Interestingly, Wipro went the other way and actually cut 6,716 jobs.
TCS and HCLTech say they're focusing on roles linked to AI and advanced tech skills; TCS alone onboarded 10,000 freshers this quarter.