Five Indian private banks seek $3B via RBI dollar window
Business
Five big private banks in India (HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Yes Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank) are looking to raise up to $3 billion by borrowing in US dollars.
This move is part of a special RBI scheme that helps banks cut costs when borrowing from overseas.
The window for this scheme stays open until December 31, 2026.
HDFC Bank in talks for $1B
HDFC Bank is already talking with foreign lenders and could raise as much as $1 billion soon, just months after its $750 million bond sale in June 2026.
The other four banks are considering smaller amounts (between $250 million and $500 million each) but are still working out the details since they don't usually borrow in US dollars on the global stage.