Five listed Indian REITs shared over 8,900cr with 4.25L investors

Indian REITs cross 2.72Lcr gross assets

The Indian REIT market has really taken off: by the end of FY2026, their total gross asset value crossed ₹2.72 lakh crore and market value topped ₹1.70 lakh crore on May 22, 2026.

Together they manage more than 187 million square feet of prime real estate and have distributed more than ₹31,700 crore so far.

As Alok Aggarwal from the Indian REITs Association puts it, "FY26 marked a strong year for the sector, with distributions rising over 50% year-on-year and reflecting stable operating performance and investor participation,".

Adding a fifth REIT shows there's real confidence in these investment platforms right now.