Five listed Indian REITs shared over 8,900cr with 4.25L investors
India's five listed real estate investment trusts (REITs) shared over ₹8,900 crore with more than 4.25 lakh investors this past year, including a hefty ₹2,566 crore just in the last quarter.
If you're curious, these REITs (Brookfield India, Embassy Office Parks, Mindspace Business Parks, Knowledge Realty Trust, and Nexus Select Trust) let regular people invest in big office and retail spaces.
Indian REITs cross 2.72Lcr gross assets
The Indian REIT market has really taken off: by the end of FY2026, their total gross asset value crossed ₹2.72 lakh crore and market value topped ₹1.70 lakh crore on May 22, 2026.
Together they manage more than 187 million square feet of prime real estate and have distributed more than ₹31,700 crore so far.
As Alok Aggarwal from the Indian REITs Association puts it, "FY26 marked a strong year for the sector, with distributions rising over 50% year-on-year and reflecting stable operating performance and investor participation,".
Adding a fifth REIT shows there's real confidence in these investment platforms right now.