Flight disruptions and visa rules hamper India's medical tourism recovery

Hospitals report West Asia patient drop

West Asia has been a big source of patients for India, but since tensions spiked in February 2026, numbers have dropped sharply.

Fortis Healthcare (which gets about 30% of its international business from this region) and others like Max Healthcare and HealthCare Global have reported declines in patient arrivals.

If the turmoil drags on, rising costs and currency swings could make things even tougher for these hospitals.