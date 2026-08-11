FlightAware sues Kalshi over using data in US cancelation bets
Business
FlightAware, the real-time flight tracking site, is taking prediction platform Kalshi to court.
Why? It says Kalshi used its flight data and brand to power betting markets on US flight cancelations, without asking first.
FlightAware only found out about these bets through news reports.
FlightAware says Kalshi kept using branding
FlightAware claims Kalshi kept showing its name and branding and information even after being told to stop.
The company also warns that betting on flight cancelations could lead to people messing with flights or using insider information for big payouts, which puts passenger safety at risk.
Now, it is asking for a jury trial and damages, hoping to set things straight.