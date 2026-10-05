Flipkart invests in TravClan to enhance international travel offerings
What's the story
Flipkart, a leading e-commerce giant in India, has picked up a minority stake in TravClan, a B2B travel technology platform. The strategic move is aimed at enhancing Flipkart's international travel offerings on both Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel. The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed by either company.
Platform features
TravClan's platform and Flipkart's expansion
TravClan runs an outbound leisure travel platform with direct supplier listings across domestic and international destinations.
Over 15,000 travel agents use the technology to customize and book holiday packages, hotels, and activities.
The investment from Flipkart will give access to TravClan's supplier network and destination operations.
This will help Cleartrip and Flipkart Travel expand their international holiday packages as well as on-ground assistance for travelers.
Strategic insight
Nishant Verman on the investment
Nishant Verman, SVP of Corporate Development and Partnerships at Flipkart, said that investing in TravClan strengthens their ability to offer international holiday packages while deepening their travel capabilities.
He emphasized that today's travelers are looking for more than just a flight or hotel booking. They want a holiday curated around their interests and supported throughout the journey.
Growth strategy
Plans for growth and expansion
The investment from Flipkart will be used by TravClan to invest in global travel supply, technology, and destination expansion.
The company also plans to expand its teams across business development, engineering, and destination operations.
Arun Bagaria, co-founder and CEO of TravClan, said that India is becoming one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world with first-time international trips driving a significant part of this growth.