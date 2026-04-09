Flipkart and Bain report India eCommerce up 25% Q1 2026

India ecommerce sales more than doubled

E-commerce sales have more than doubled over the past five years, hitting $65 billion to $66 billion by 2025.

A lot of this growth is thanks to Gen Z shoppers and people from Tier II+ cities jumping in, especially during last year's festive season, when one in four new buyers joined the party.

Plus, GST 2.0 has slashed taxes on many products (especially those under ₹2,500), making online deals even sweeter for everyone.