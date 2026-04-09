Flipkart and Bain report India eCommerce up 25% Q1 2026
India's online shopping scene is on fire, growing 25% in just the first three months of 2026.
This surge comes after a strong finish to 2025, with more people feeling confident to shop and new policies making things smoother.
The latest Flipkart and Bain & Company report calls out how positive vibes and smart policy tweaks are changing the way India shops.
India ecommerce sales more than doubled
E-commerce sales have more than doubled over the past five years, hitting $65 billion to $66 billion by 2025.
A lot of this growth is thanks to Gen Z shoppers and people from Tier II+ cities jumping in, especially during last year's festive season, when one in four new buyers joined the party.
Plus, GST 2.0 has slashed taxes on many products (especially those under ₹2,500), making online deals even sweeter for everyone.