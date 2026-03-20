Flipkart announces 105% bonus for employees
Flipkart just let its team know they are getting a 105% bonus, recognizing all the hard work that's pushed the company closer to profitability.
The payout lands in March 2026 for eligible employees at SD and below grades, while higher-ups like VPs and SVPs will see theirs after the closure of the 2025 performance cycle.
About 20,000 people are set to benefit from this move.
Leadership changes and layoffs
This big bonus comes right after Flipkart laid off around 300 employees as part of its annual performance review cycle, a tough time for many.
Alongside the payout news, there have been some leadership shakeups: Nishant Verman is now senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships, Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman will transition out of his role, and Ravi Iyer is taking on more finance responsibilities.
For young professionals eyeing e-commerce careers, it is a reminder that even in fast-changing companies, good work can still get noticed—and rewarded.