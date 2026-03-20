Flipkart announces 105% bonus for employees

Leadership changes and layoffs

This big bonus comes right after Flipkart laid off around 300 employees as part of its annual performance review cycle, a tough time for many.

Alongside the payout news, there have been some leadership shakeups: Nishant Verman is now senior vice president of corporate development and partnerships, Group CFO Sriram Venkataraman will transition out of his role, and Ravi Iyer is taking on more finance responsibilities.

For young professionals eyeing e-commerce careers, it is a reminder that even in fast-changing companies, good work can still get noticed—and rewarded.