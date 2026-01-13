Flipkart-backed Shadowfax to launch ₹1,900cr IPO next week

Shadowfax, a leading logistics services provider backed by Flipkart , is gearing up to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The company is eyeing a post-money valuation of around ₹7,400 crore. This is lower than the earlier target of ₹8,500-9,000 crore. The Bengaluru-based firm has also trimmed its offering size to ₹1,900 crore from the previously announced ₹2,000 crore in November's updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP).

Offering details Shadowfax's IPO strategy and investor participation Shadowfax's IPO will be a mix of a fresh issue worth ₹1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of ₹900 crore. The OFS part will see investors such as Flipkart, TPG NewQuest, Eight Roads, International Finance Corporation and Mirae Asset sell their shares during the IPO. This strategic move is part of Shadowfax's plan to attract long-term institutional investors with a more conservative pricing approach.

Fund utilization Shadowfax's IPO proceeds allocation and future plans The company intends to use the proceeds from its fresh issue for network infrastructure expansion, lease payments for new first mile, last mile and sort centers. The funds will also be used for branding, marketing communication initiatives, unidentified inorganic acquisitions, and general corporate purposes. This comes after the company's updated draft red herring prospectus (UDRHP) was approved.