Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down ahead of IPO Business Mar 20, 2026

Flipkart's longtime CFO, Sriram Venkataraman, is stepping down just as the company gears up for a blockbuster IPO.

The Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is aiming to raise $8 billion to $10 billion; reported valuation estimates vary — roughly $36 billion in some reports and up to $60-70 billion in others, with its public debut expected in 2027.

Nishant Verman has come on board as senior vice president to help steer things during this big transition.