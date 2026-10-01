Flipkart considers ESOP allowing 20% to 25% vested stock sales

Flipkart is thinking about a fresh Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to help employees cash out some of their shares, since its much-awaited IPO is still up in the air.

The plan could let eligible staff sell 20% to 25% of their vested shares next year, a bigger chunk than the previous 5% allowed by July 2026.

This move mainly targets current employees whose Esops vested three to five years ago.