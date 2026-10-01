Flipkart considers ESOP allowing 20% to 25% vested stock sales
Flipkart is thinking about a fresh Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) to help employees cash out some of their shares, since its much-awaited IPO is still up in the air.
The plan could let eligible staff sell 20% to 25% of their vested shares next year, a bigger chunk than the previous 5% allowed by July 2026.
This move mainly targets current employees whose Esops vested three to five years ago.
Flipkart IPO uncertainty prompts liquidity-driven exits
The uncertainty around the IPO and limited ways for employees to get liquidity have led to several senior leaders leaving recently, including vice presidents Prathyusha Agarwal and Aakriti Chandra.
Some former employees have discussed approaching Walmart, Flipkart's majority owner, looking for clarity.
Despite these shake-ups, Flipkart says it's still focused on growing its business and the EBITDA break-even target is by the end of fiscal 2027.