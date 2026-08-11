Flipkart expands in Tamil Nadu, connects nearly 70,000 sellers nationwide
Business
Flipkart is doubling down in Tamil Nadu, giving a big push to digital commerce and local businesses.
Nearly 70,000 sellers from the state (think Tiruppur's knitwear makers, Kancheepuram's silk weavers, and Thanjavur artisans) are now reaching customers all over India through Flipkart.
Flipkart supports 1.3L Tamil Nadu jobs
This expansion supports more than 1.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across Tamil Nadu and added a huge supply chain network for faster deliveries.
Flipkart also runs one of its largest data centers in Chennai, powered by a significant share of its power sourced from renewable energy.
Plus, with projects like Samarth for artisans and coastal clean-ups through the Flipkart Foundation, the company says it is committed to supporting both local growth and social good.