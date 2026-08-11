Flipkart expands in Tamil Nadu, connects nearly 70,000 sellers nationwide

This expansion supports more than 1.3 lakh direct and indirect jobs across Tamil Nadu and added a huge supply chain network for faster deliveries.

Flipkart also runs one of its largest data centers in Chennai, powered by a significant share of its power sourced from renewable energy.

Plus, with projects like Samarth for artisans and coastal clean-ups through the Flipkart Foundation, the company says it is committed to supporting both local growth and social good.