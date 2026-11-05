Flipkart faces delivery delays and refund complaints during festive sale

Flipkart's festive sale hasn't gone smoothly for many shoppers this year.

Tons of people have called out the platform on social media for delayed deliveries and constant order rescheduling, especially for hot items like the iPhone 17.

Priyanshu, for example, shared that his iPhone order from October 18 was still missing by the end of the month.

So far, Flipkart hasn't addressed these complaints publicly.