Flipkart faces delivery delays and refund complaints during festive sale
Flipkart's festive sale hasn't gone smoothly for many shoppers this year.
Tons of people have called out the platform on social media for delayed deliveries and constant order rescheduling, especially for hot items like the iPhone 17.
Priyanshu, for example, shared that his iPhone order from October 18 was still missing by the end of the month.
So far, Flipkart hasn't addressed these complaints publicly.
Users report refund deductions on Flipkart
On top of delivery delays, some users are upset about deductions from their refunds, even when cancelations were made by Flipkart or its sellers.
Kumar Anubhav voiced his confusion over being charged without actually canceling himself.
All this comes as Flipkart's 13th Big Billion Days sale draws huge crowds but clearly struggles to keep up with demand.