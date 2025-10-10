How to buy and use Flipkart's Bharat Yatra prepaid card

Flipkart , India's leading e-commerce platform, has launched the Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card in partnership with global fintech company Pine Labs. The digital prepaid card is aimed at simplifying payments for public transport across India. It can be used on metros, busses and other transit systems accepting the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).

Efficiency boost Features of the Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card The Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card is a ₹50, reloadable, non-KYC NCMC-enabled smart card. It can be recharged with up to ₹2,000 offline and balance management is possible through the Bharat Yatra Card app, UPI apps or at metro payment counters. The new card aims to cut down on kiosk queues and recharge delays while improving transit efficiency for daily commuters.

User convenience How to use the Bharat Yatra Card app? The Bharat Yatra Card app lets users link multiple cards for easy management and transaction tracking. Physical cards can be purchased via the Flipkart app or Flipkart Minutes, the company's quick-commerce platform. Activation and fund loading can be done by scanning the UPI QR code on the card or through an app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.