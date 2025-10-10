How to buy and use Flipkart's Bharat Yatra prepaid card
What's the story
Flipkart, India's leading e-commerce platform, has launched the Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card in partnership with global fintech company Pine Labs. The digital prepaid card is aimed at simplifying payments for public transport across India. It can be used on metros, busses and other transit systems accepting the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC).
Efficiency boost
Features of the Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card
The Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card is a ₹50, reloadable, non-KYC NCMC-enabled smart card. It can be recharged with up to ₹2,000 offline and balance management is possible through the Bharat Yatra Card app, UPI apps or at metro payment counters. The new card aims to cut down on kiosk queues and recharge delays while improving transit efficiency for daily commuters.
User convenience
How to use the Bharat Yatra Card app?
The Bharat Yatra Card app lets users link multiple cards for easy management and transaction tracking. Physical cards can be purchased via the Flipkart app or Flipkart Minutes, the company's quick-commerce platform. Activation and fund loading can be done by scanning the UPI QR code on the card or through an app available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.
Expert opinions
What do the executives say?
Commenting on the launch, B Amrish Rau, CEO of Pine Labs said, "The Flipkart Bharat Yatra Card is a step toward a unified, inclusive and frictionless mobility payment experience for Indians." Gaurav Arora, Vice President at Flipkart Payments added that their collaboration with Pine Labs combines Flipkart's reach with their technology expertise to deliver a consumer-first transit payment solution.