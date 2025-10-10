TCS to pay junior employees full variable pay

For senior employees, variable pay will depend on company performance

For those at grade C3A and above, variable pay will now depend on how the company performs—this comes after TCS saw a 3.8% dip in net profit last quarter, even though revenue went up by 3.7%.

TCS also trimmed its workforce by about 20,000 but kept its pool of AI/ML-skilled employees strong, indicating a possible shift toward specialized tech skills.