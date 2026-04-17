Flipkart loses exclusive MarQ rights after Delhi High Court ruling
Business
Flipkart just lost its bid to have the "MarQ" name all to itself for its electronics line.
On April 10, the Delhi High Court gave Flipkart until May 15, 2026, to sell off any remaining MarQ products.
Marc Enterprises, which challenged the trademark back in 2018, agreed to this deadline.
Marc Enterprises argued MarQ resembled MARC
The fight started when Marc Enterprises argued that "MarQ" was too close to its own "MARC" brand: Marc Enterprises sells electrical products in similar categories.
Flipkart claimed its name was different enough, but the court didn't buy it.
With this ruling, Flipkart now has to rethink how it brands its electronics going forward.