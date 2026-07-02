Flipkart names new Senior VP for supply chain technology
What's the story
Flipkart has appointed Vinay Vaidya as its new Senior Vice President of Technology for the supply chain. The move is part of the company's strategy to strengthen its tech leadership and enhance AI, platform, and supply chain capabilities. Vaidya will be responsible for technology across fulfillment services, seller experience, trust and safety, and marketplace operations at Flipkart.
Career highlights
Vaidya is a former Tata Digital CTO
Vaidya is a product and technology leader with over 20 years of experience in building and scaling digital commerce businesses. He was the Chief Technology Officer at Tata Digital before this, where he led tech strategy, platform modernization, and large-scale digital transformations. Prior to that role, he spent nearly 18 years at Amazon helping build foundational capabilities across various sectors including Marketplace, Seller Ecosystem, Payments, Search & Browse, and Amazon India.
Team expansion
Flipkart appoints 5 senior tech leaders
Earlier this year, Flipkart also bolstered its leadership team by appointing Goda Ramkumar as VP of Data Science and AI Solutions; Mohan Palisetti as VP of Fintech and Payments Engineering; Nitesh Jain as Distinguished Architect; Smita Ojha as VP of Core Platform Engineering; and Amit Sharma as VP of Program Management. These appointments are part of the company's ongoing efforts to strengthen its tech leadership.
Future plans
Vaidya says tech can simplify commerce
Vaidya believes that technology can simplify, speed up, and make commerce more inclusive. He said, "From empowering millions of sellers to enabling one of the country's largest supply chains, technology has the potential to make commerce simpler, faster, and more inclusive." He added that he is excited to join Flipkart's team and help build next-gen platforms that will power this journey.