Flipkart creates 2.5L jobs in India ahead of festive season
What's the story
E-commerce giant Flipkart has announced the creation of over 250,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across India. The move comes as part of the company's strategy to meet the rising demand during the upcoming festive season. Nearly 75,000 of these positions are first-time job opportunities for new entrants into the workforce, according to a company statement.
Extensive reach
Hiring drive covers over 7,000 Ekart facilities
The hiring drive covers over 7,000 Ekart facilities across India, including fulfillment centers, sortation hubs, and last-mile delivery operations.
Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Customer Experience and Re-Commerce, Flipkart Group said the festive season showcases India's full commerce ecosystem.
He added that this year they are significantly expanding their fulfillment and last-mile network to meet rising customer demand while creating job opportunities nationwide.
Job distribution
Last-mile delivery to account for 60% of new roles
The company said that last-mile delivery will account for 60% of the new roles, translating into nearly 140,000 additional opportunities.
Flipkart is also setting up over 900 new festive delivery hubs to meet the growing demand in Tier II and III markets.
The company is also expanding its quick-commerce service, Flipkart Minutes, as part of this expansion drive.
Gender representation
Women constitute over 20% of Flipkart's supply chain workforce
In a significant development, women now constitute more than 20% of Flipkart's supply chain workforce. This is a major step toward gender diversity as well as inclusion in the company's operations.