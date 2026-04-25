Flipkart promotes executives with Kunal Gupta as senior vice president

Kunal Gupta pivotal for dark stores

Gupta's new role is key as Flipkart aims to open 1,500-plus dark stores by 2026, a big step for faster deliveries.

He has already driven major growth in fashion, mobiles, and large appliances.

Other moves include Anurag Nair stepping up as vice president for appliances and Gaurav Patwari, Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip, becoming vice president after boosting Cleartrip within Flipkart.

Nishitkumar Mehta and Tafeem Uddin Siddiqui were also recognized for their work in finance transformation and public policy and regulatory engagement, altogether strengthening Flipkart's core team for what comes next.