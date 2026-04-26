Flipkart promotes Kunal Gupta to SVP amid quick commerce push

Career trajectory

Gupta's extensive experience and competition landscape

Gupta has been with Flipkart since 2014, leading the company's Fashion vertical and holding various roles across different business units. His promotion comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is heating up with players like Amazon Now, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and BigBasket vying for market share. Gupta will continue to oversee developments at Minutes while reporting directly to Krishnamurthy.