Flipkart promotes Kunal Gupta to SVP amid quick commerce push
What's the story
Walmart-owned Flipkart has promoted Kunal Gupta, the current head of Minutes and Grocery, to Senior Vice President (SVP). The decision comes as part of a strategic move to strengthen its quick commerce business in the country. This was announced by Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in an internal memo seen by Moneycontrol.
Career trajectory
Gupta's extensive experience and competition landscape
Gupta has been with Flipkart since 2014, leading the company's Fashion vertical and holding various roles across different business units. His promotion comes at a time when competition in the quick commerce space is heating up with players like Amazon Now, Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, and BigBasket vying for market share. Gupta will continue to oversee developments at Minutes while reporting directly to Krishnamurthy.
Strategic moves
Plans for separate app and expanded dark store network
Flipkart is also planning to launch a separate app for its quick commerce vertical, Minutes. This would be a major shift toward a more focused, high-frequency experience of grocery and essentials delivery. The company also plans to double its dark store count to 1,600 in the coming months as part of its aggressive expansion strategy in this category.