Flipkart puts Hemant Badri in charge of AI transformation charter
Business
Flipkart just put Hemant Badri, its senior vice president, in charge of a new AI Transformation Charter, with CTO Balaji Thiagarajan working with him on the AI initiative.
The goal: Make shopping smoother for customers, give sellers better tools, and help teams work smarter using artificial intelligence.
CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy says it is keeping people in the loop alongside all this new tech.
Badri to juggle AI, supply-chain roles
Badri will juggle these new AI duties with his current supply chain role, showing how serious Flipkart is about leveling up with AI, especially as it eyes a potential stock market debut later this year.
This move also fits a bigger trend: e-commerce companies everywhere are racing to use AI to boost efficiency and stay ahead.