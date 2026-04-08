Flipkart puts Hemant Badri in charge of AI transformation charter Business Apr 08, 2026

Flipkart just put Hemant Badri, its senior vice president, in charge of a new AI Transformation Charter, with CTO Balaji Thiagarajan working with him on the AI initiative.

The goal: Make shopping smoother for customers, give sellers better tools, and help teams work smarter using artificial intelligence.

CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy says it is keeping people in the loop alongside all this new tech.