Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal denied tax exemption on share sale

The Bengaluru bench of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has rejected an appeal by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal , denying him a tax exemption on profits from selling his shares. The tribunal ruled that since Bansal spent over 60 days in India during the fiscal year 2019-20, he didn't qualify as a non-resident.

Tax treaty Bansal's argument and tribunal's response Bansal argued that his gains should be tax-free under the India-Singapore treaty. However, the tribunal clarified that exemptions only apply if one is officially a non-resident for the whole year before. They also warned against accepting his claim as it could set a bad precedent. While some minor points were in his favor, most of Bansal's appeal was rejected.

Tribunal's ruling ITAT's final order and Bansal's association with Flipkart The tribunal passed its final order on January 9, in a 189-page document. It said, "We hold that the assessee (Bansal) has been in India for more than 60 days and satisfied the residential test of provisions under section 6(1)(c) of the (Income Tax) Act and is not entitled to the relaxation in the period of stay."

Tax department Tax department's contention and tribunal's response The tax department argued that the relaxations under the IT Act being claimed by Bansal can only apply to a person who is already a non-resident, not an assessee who was a resident in the immediately preceding year. The tribunal agreed with this view, saying if Bansal's stand was accepted, every person visiting India would get such an extension of period every year.